DUI Task Force members recognized for efforts

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County DUI Task Force recognized six law enforcement officers on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, for their efforts to combat drunk and impaired driving.

Four officers as well as two prosecutors were recognized for all they do in Cascade County.

This year's recipients:



Montana Highway Patrol - Trooper Dan Arnold

Malmstrom Air Force Base - Staff Sergeant Randi White

Cascade County Attorney’s Office - Preston Rammell

Cascade County Sheriff’s Department- Jacob Tri

Great Falls Police Department - Kevin Supalla

City Attorney’s Office- Neil Anthon

Mayor Bob Kelly said, “We have a lot of clichés, one of them being, 'It takes a village,' and I believe that it takes law enforcement to keep that village operating, and as a parent I thank you for all your hard work.”

DUI Task Force coordinator Corey Hoskins said, “These officers (and) attorneys have done more for this community than we could’ve ever asked. This can be a thankless job and nonetheless they complete their job with a degree of excellence while putting themselves in harm's way. That's why during this event we support the community and give back which means so much.”



