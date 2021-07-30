Jersey Mike's sub shop plans to open in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Jersey Mike's, a national sandwich shop chain, plans to open in Great Falls in several months.

The new store will be at the West Bank Landing development on 3rd Street NW, next to the Five On Black restaurant.

The Great Falls Development Authority said in a news release that the store will create between 22 and 30 jobs, with starting wages between $13 to $22 per hour, plus tips.

“We believe the people of Great Falls are going to love the Jersey Mike’s brand. We are excited to partner with local leaders to give back to the community,” said John Vagner, the owner of the Great Falls franchise.

The Jersey Mike’s franchise is known for teaming up with non-profit organizations in the communities where they operate, culminating in a "day of giving" each March, where 100% of sales are donated to the non-profits.

Construction is underway, and they plan to open the Great Falls shop in January 2022.