Preliminary results of GFPS Board of Trustees election

(UPDATE, 9:30 pm) Unofficial results of the GFPS Board of Trustees election have been released by the Cascade County Clerk & Recorder's Office, with the top three finishers being elected.



Amie Thompson: 7,996

Bill Bronson: 7,833

Kim Skornogoski: 7,773

Rodney Meyers: 3,620

Tony Rosales: 3,346

A total of 34,380 votes were cast, including 42 over-votes and 3,779 under-votes.



(1st REPORT, 5:30 pm) After the conclusion of Casacade County election night on Tuesday, ballots began to be counted at the Montana ExpoPark in the Exhibition Hall where voting took place.

At around 11 p.m., the E-S&S ballot-counting machine ran into some issues.

Cascade County Clerk & Recorder Sandra Merchant and her team where unable to continue tallying votes until a technician could come in to fix the problem.

The counting process resumed on Wednesday in the Pacific Steel & Recycling arena at the ExpoPark. The first batch of ballots entered the machine around noon.

Still no results for the GFPS Board of Trustees election

A member of Merchant's team informed MTN News that they did not have to start the counting process all over, but resume where they left off.

The person also said issues with the machine have happened before in the past, and this is not an issue new to this administration.

With the machine back up and running, Merchant and her team continued work to sort ballots into piles of 20 to 25.

These ballots are then processed through the machine.

Some members of the Great Falls community are still concerned about the election process.

The Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees announced they are holding an emergency meeting on Friday May 5th at noon. The agenda will include a discussion of election legal strategy and possible board action.

At the time of this article, there are still no results for the Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustee election.

