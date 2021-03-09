Menu

Sheriff identifies Great Falls man who died in a crash

MTN
Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 01:06:49-05

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter on Tuesday identified Joseph Knudsen as the man who died in a crash on Friday, March 5th. The one-car crash along Eden Road south of Great Falls was discovered by a passing driver.

Knudsen, 27 years old, was from Great Falls. Sheriff Slaughter said Knudsen died as a result of a broken neck and blunt force trauma.

The other man in the car was injured and taken to Benefis Health System hospital for his injuries; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been released, but Sheriff Slaughter said on Tuesday that he is alive.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor, according to the Sheriff. The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

A fundraiser has been created to help the family with final expenses; click here if you would like to donate.

