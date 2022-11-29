Stockman Bank donates to help address autism needs in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Alluvion Health Foundation in Great Falls has more money to help address autism needs in Great Falls, thanks to a $10,000 donation from Stockman Bank.

The money will be part of the $350,000 the Foundation is trying to raise to buy a mobile autism unit. The mobile unit will provide free and low-cost services to people with autism.

"There are no autism services here in Great Falls, so to make any sort of diagnosis for any family they have to travel to Billings or Missoula. There's a two year wait list for something like that. So any kind of investment we can make here our community, families don't have to travel. They don't have to wait two years,” said Teresa Schreiner, director of the Alluvion Health Foundation.

The donation gets the Foundation to about $65,000.

"Stockman has a long history of giving back to the communities that they serve. We were approached by Alluvion to jump on board with them to (help with the) mobile autism unit and it seemed like a worthwhile project,” said Nate Stulz, the manager of the Lewistown branch of Stockman Bank.

The Foundation hopes to be able to have half of the $350,000 raised by April 2023, at which point the Foundation can begin development of the mobile autism unit.



