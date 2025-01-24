H-Town Boxing Club sends boxer to nationals for the seventh time

HELENA — Duran Caferro Sr. is no stranger to the sport of boxing and is carrying on his legacy to young boxers in Helena, specifically his grandson Anthony Espino who is competing in the Silver Gloves National Tournament.

Espino says being coached by his grandpa is something special.

"To be coached by him I would say is the best outcome for a coach because I have a close bond with him in and out of the ring and sport," Espino says.

Caferro is honored to be his coach and watch him grow in the sport and in life.

"To be a champion you have to be willing to pay the price, to work hard, and to be dedicated, and to sacrifice and he pays the price every day of his life," Caferro says.

Caferro has coached for over 30 years and coaches many young boxers at H-town Boxing Club.

Boxing is a family affair. Caferro's son is a nine-time national champion. He also has three grandchildren who are doing him proud sporting the gloves.

"I get the gratification and satisfaction of watching kids succeed and that is really what it is all about," said Caferro.

This year two boxers from the club fought at the Silver Gloves Regional Tournament in Spokane, Washington.

Dillon Martin won state in Billings and came close at regionals.

Anthony Espino won regionals and will be matching up with other young boxers for the Silver Gloves Nationals in Kansas City, Missouri. It will be Espino's seventh appearance.

Silver Gloves has competitors ranging from age eight to age seventeen.

Espino is winning out of the ring too.

"It has taught me a lot like dedication and being mentally strong," Espino says.

Espino is looking to the national event with anticipation and excitement.

"I am feeling good about it this year," Espino says. "I feel like this coming week getting ready for it I will be even more prepared more than I was even last year."

Anthony and his grandfather hit the road Tuesday and hope to return some hardware.

If you have a youngster interested in boxing, the H-Town Boxing Club is located at 1445 National Avenue. It is open to boys and girls older than 7 years old. For more information, call (406) 459- 2270.

