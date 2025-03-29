HELENA — The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity Restore is expanding and will be celebrating the new addition of its barn on Saturday.

The Restore facility is filled with recycled and reclaimed home décor and building items donated by community members and businesses.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Restore is actually one of the largest recycling facilities in Helena.

All of the proceeds made from the Restore go right back into the community to both renovate and build new homes for those in need.

Habitat Restore moved to its current location on Market Avenue across from Lowe's in 2022 and had a vacant barn sit on the site.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Thanks to a grant, the barn has added extra square footage to hold more building materials like windows, piping, and lumber.

Jacob Kuntz, the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity executive director says, "People use the Restore for art and people often use it to do repairs to their home, so especially in a time when we have high inflation and prices are increasing the Restore offers a place of getting affordable building materials and recycling items that other wise may be discarded.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Saturday, the Restore is hosting "Take Me Out to the Barn Day" to celebrate the expansion through games and discounts.

The Restore is open for donations and shopping Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

