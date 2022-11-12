Helena-area service members honored on Veterans Day

EAST HELENA — Montanans gather from all over for the East Helena parade and ceremony to honor past, present and future veterans.

The annual parade started at the local VFW post in East Helena with a cannon blast and continued down Main Street to Memorial Park.

Once at Memorial Park, the parade was greeted by a massive group of fellow veterans, family, friends, and schoolchildren from throughout the Helena area. The ceremony at the veteran's memorial at the park included the national anthem, letters, and taps.

VFW State Commander for the Department of Montana Jeffery Schepp tells MTN he could not be more proud this year.

"Montana also has the largest per capita of veterans than anybody else in the united states. And it shows that the great pride of our people and the great pride of our state, that these people step up and do what they do. And as being the state commander for the VFW, I'm very grateful for all veterans members or non-members as well," said Schepp.

In the afternoon, veterans, family, and the community gathered at American Legion Post 2 in Helena.

The service included paying respects to service members from all military branches, music by the Pipes and Drums of the Black Devils, the 21-gun salute, laying of the wreath, and a speech by keynote speaker Montana veteran retired Col. John Driscoll.

Bill Rich, a veteran and a commander for the American Legion, says this day is special to him because of his family and friends he has had in the military through the years.

"Just remembering the past and where we're going, hopefully in the future. And we have a lot of veterans now still overseas serving in different areas. And I just want to say to all of them, we have not forgotten that we're here," said Rich.

MTN News would also like to thank all our veterans for their sacrifice and service.