Helena city leaders are asking residents to help shape the future of the community’s parks, trails and open spaces — and they say it starts with a simple online survey that could guide local park projects for the next decade.

(WATCH: Helena asks for community input on 10-year master plan)

Helena asks for community input for 10-year master plan

With more people using local parks and more acres to maintain, officials say it’s time to update the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Master Plan for the first time in 15 years.

“The community has changed from the last 15 years,” said Doug Smith, Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director. “Identifying the needs of the community, and identifying maybe some failing structures, older playgrounds, the guts of the pool, things that need improvement…”

The survey, available on the City of Helena’s website, will give residents the opportunity to share problems, successes, and ideas for the city’s park system. In addition, there will be four community listening sessions and a pop-up feedback booth at the Helena Farmers’ Market on July 18.

City officials say they are partnering with MIG Consultants, a Portland-based firm, to analyze and interpret all of the survey data and community feedback, ensuring the final plan reflects the priorities of those who use these public spaces.

Input gathered will help set priorities for everything from replacing aging playgrounds to upgrading Helena’s pedestrian trail system and projects that could also help the city secure future grant funding.

“It’s what the community wants, and that’s why we are doing the survey and the master plan,” Smith said. “And we’re gonna listen to the community and then put it in the plan and then… act on it.”

The survey is open through July 25, and Helena residents are encouraged to participate if they want a say in how parks and trails evolve over the coming years.

City officials emphasize this plan will be driven entirely by community input, meaning now is the time to make your voice heard.

