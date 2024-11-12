Helena business honors Montana service members lost in Afghanistan with ceremony and honor box's

HELENA — Veterans Day is a day to honor and celebrate past and future veterans.

Navy Officer Enrico Baker, used the day to honor Montana veterans who were lost in Afghanistan.

Baker is the founder of Honor Defined, a business to preserve memories and legacies for those who have served or are active.

On Monday, Baker used the federal holiday to pay respects to the 13 Montana service members who were lost in Afghanistan.

It began with a ceremony in which they walked thirteen individual boxes made for each service member, one by one, announcing their name, and branch of service, with each box holding their legacy and story with them.

It was a day, and event, that was special for Baker.

"This day, it being a very special day throughout the year where we do honor those that serve or those that we've lost that have served before. I really wanted to spotlight how we can do that in kind of an innovative way where we have the ability to preserve these like never before, but also moving forward, inspire people to maybe do this more on a regular basis, not even just Veterans Day," said Baker.

Each family of the 13 service members lost will receive their loved one's box honored at the Montana State Capitol Rotunda.