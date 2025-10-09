Helena Capital prepares for Thursday night lights at Missoula Hellgate

HELENA — The Helena Capital football team goes on the road Thursday evening to take on Missoula Hellgate.

“It messes with your week a little bit,” Capital coach Kyle Mihelish said of playing on a Thursday. “I mean, we don’t have the pregame ritual practice that we would normally have on a Thursday. So, we just go out and practice on Wednesday and play the game on Thursday.”

The Bruins currently sit at 1-3 in Western AA play (and 2-4 overall) but are hoping to build off last week’s overtime win against Kalispell Flathead. Hellgate is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the league.

“We’ve struggled; I would say that,” junior linebacker and running back Gavin Starcevich admitted. “But this team has, as a team, come together. We’ve all lifted ourselves up and just said that we need to work harder at practice every day. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. Especially these last couple of weeks, we’ve gotten a lot done. And we’re ready to go.”

If the Class AA playoffs began today, Capital would be the No. 5 seed out of the West. But with three games still to go, every game remaining carries significant weight.

“It’s a big one. Obviously, we’ve got to get a win,” said junior quarterback Carson Toivonen. “We’ve got to go up to Missoula and get a win. But it’s really simple: Just got to come together, be a team, and get a win.”

Capital and Hellgate kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday in Missoula.

