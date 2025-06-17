HELENA — Pride flags have billowed over Helena’s city buildings during Pride Month in past years. However, a new Montana law effectively bans the flag from being flown over government buildings and public schools. On Monday, City of Helena commissioners heard about what the process for flying a pride flag might look like.

Under the new law, there are limits on what flags can be flown on government buildings.

One option would be to potentially accept the Pride flag as one of the city’s official flags.

“As far as I can tell with House Bill 819, the city could, like Missoula, adopt the pride flag as the city flag if it so chooses," Assistant City Attorney Matthew Petesch shared with the commission.

Helena City Commission hears about the process for flying the Pride Flag

Earlier this month, the Missoula City Council recognized the Pride flag as an official flag of the city in response to House Bill 819.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed HB 819 into state law on May 13. This law limits the display of flags or banners on government property to the United States flag, an official flag of the state, or an official flag of the institution where it is flying.

It prohibits any flags that “represent a political party, race, sexual orientation, gender, or political ideology.”

Language in the bill does allow flags like the Gadsden flag to be flown. It also allows flags for law enforcement officers and fallen officers, like the “thin blue line” flag.

Currently, the City of Helena does not have an official flag, and final decisions were made on Monday. The adoption of the Pride flag will continue to be a topic of discussion as a regular item at upcoming commission meetings.