Helena family-owned business boots with the legislature in session

HELENA — Mr. Wise Dry Cleaners are in their peak busy season treating their regulars within the community and their regulars at the legislature for three generations, and counting, so they can look their best.

Since 1972, Mr. Wise Dry Cleaning has been family-owned, and operated, out of the same building where it all began on 1118 Helena Ave.

Ryan Burg MTN News

Russel Schlening and his wife Tami took over the family business back in 2018, continuing their family's legacy.

"I worked in this place. I was pressed pants in here when I was going to the junior high down here [Helena]. So I've been in and out of this place, working it pretty much my whole life," said Russel.

Every couple of years, their business ramps up for months when lawmakers enter the Capital City for the legislature.

Now with the 69th session underway, they have a lot on their plate, or more so on their racks, but this isn't their first rodeo.

They plan a head making it convenient for both sides to operate during their busy seasons.

"It takes us about 5 or 6 months. We put together there. It's a pocket calendar. And inside this calendar has their schedule for the next three months on all their legislation, and meetings and stuff," said Russel.

Each session, Mr. Wise hands out pocket calendars with coupons for their services included.

A system Russel's mom came up with 15 years ago to build long-lasting relationships with legislators and it has done just that for Republican Senator John Esp.

“It’s kind of like a family in the sort of the sense with kind of deal with family-owned business and treating it with care. Well, like they know my name, you know, after all these years and, and, you know, I think they care about what they do,” said Esp.

While legislators use their services, Mr. Wise also has relationships with the highway patrol, Helena Police Department, and even the show Yellowstone, treating garments that were used on the big screen, but whoever walks through their doors who needs a shirt pressed for an important interview, or a dress for a special occasion, they're all treated with the same care.

"The customers are so friendly. You know, the community here is so awesome. They're almost like family and we try to treat them like family, you know? It's just it's worth it to go the extra, extra mile for them. Just to make sure that they're satisfied, are happy," said Russel.

They're planning to keep it in the family, training their daughter Elizabeth to run the business in the future for a fourth generation.