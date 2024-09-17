Helena firefighters help fight California wildfires

HELENA — Captains Robbie Bennett, Louis Menghini, and firefighter paramedic Jeffrie O’Neill of Helena Fire Department left for a 14-day deployment to California on Monday, September 16.

The team drove Helena’s Type 5 Wildland engine to support wildland fire efforts in California.

Helena received the request for state-to-state aid through the Federal Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The department says they evaluated staff availability, local fire conditions, and resources prior to their departure.

Helena Fire’s efforts will be reciprocated through compensation for personnel costs and vehicle use and the valuable learning experience.

