Helena Food Share grows with new garden

HELENA — Despite the snow we are seeing, community gardens like Helena Food Share's new garden help Helenans grow in their health and education about nutrition.

Helena Food Share's nutrition coordinator, Jonathan Hockett says, “I just think a lot of great things come from community gardens.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Community gardens are spread all across town and aside from Food Share's on-site garden, the Sixth Ward Garden and Jubilee Garden are big contributors to keeping Food Share's market stocked with fruits and veggies.

"Each community garden has plots set aside for Food Share and we really appreciate getting those donations in here and being able to share that way,” Hockett says.

Last year, community gardens donated over 40 thousand pounds of fresh produce.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

With the new Food Share facility opening last fall, that means a brand new garden. Although snow has made an appearance, garden volunteers are prepared.

“This is to be expected," Hockett says. "You know it is Montana, and our growing season is quick and furious."

While there are a few plants already sprouting in the new garden, Food Share turns to grocery rescue and storage crops during the colder months to offer nutrition year-round.

Hockett says, “Beds will change throughout the season too, so we will do some succession planting and when our spring stuff comes up we will have summer things go in.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Although leafy greens are the most popular, the new garden plans to introduce something new.

“Just try to grow a wide variety of things, a little bit of familiar things and a little bit of maybe unusual things they haven’t seen and just as much variety as possible," Hockett says.

If you would like to contribute some produce to Helena Food Share you can visit their website to learn more about their Grow a Row program.

