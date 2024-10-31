Helena Food Share hosts annual Turkey Challenge

HELENA — As the average price of Thanksgiving dinners has increased by 25 percent over the past five years, more and more families need help celebrating the holidays.

The cost of the turkey is a major factor, as it can account for about 45% of the total dinner cost according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Helena Food Share has hosted annual turkey challenges for over a decade to provide holiday meals to those in need.

Bruce Day, the executive director of Helena Food Share says, "The goal of our turkey challenge is to ask the community to help us bring together enough holidays meats, turkeys, turkey breasts are great, to be able to make sure that we can provide a holiday meal for families in our community who need one."

Last year, the challenge supported over 2,500 families. This year's turkey challenge goal is 2,800 turkeys, an increase that aims to meet increased need.

"Everybody has experienced the increase of food costs and that is impacting the cost of being able to provide a holiday meal, but you know we have seen in general an increase in need. you know over the last month we have seen a ten percent increase of people coming to Helena Food Share," Day says.

Those who can contribute financially or by providing holiday food donations make a lasting impact on Helena families.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Day recalls, "I cannot tell you the number of people who have received holiday meals in the past, just to see how important that is and how proud they felt to have a turkey they could put on the table and to carve for their family and friends."

Holiday meat donations can be made to Helena Food Share or the big event at the Lewis and Clark Public Library on November 22 from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

All donated meats must be frozen.

If you are in need of help this holiday season you can sign up on the Helena Food Share website or in person.

