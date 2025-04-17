Helena Food Share hosts fourth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

HELENA — Thursday evening, Helena Food Share hosted its fourth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

The event sold out within three days and hosted around four hundred guests to learn more about Helena Food Share’s impacts on the community.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

In addition to ticket sales, the fundraiser also included a silent auction and the sale of bowls made by community members at The Bray.

Empty Bowls supports Helena Food Share's continued work in feeding those in need in our community.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Each day the food share distributes six thousand pounds of food to local families.

Jordan Evertz, Helena Food Share's executive director, says, “Tonight’s event is really focused on raising awareness about the need in our community and helping raise funds to help support our programs for our neighbors in need.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

If you were not able to make the event, both monetary and food donations can be taken to Helena Food Share or on their website.

