Helena Halos' Special Olympics Team brings competition and friendship to the Queen City of the Rockies

HELENA — "Let me win, and if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt" is the Special Olympics athlete's motto. It is something that the Helena Halos Special Olympics team chants at every practice.

Teammates Tommy Benedict and Kyle Norman emulate just that and what it means to be a leader in sports.

Norman says, “You can use like all the different skills I have learned like outside of it, to just keep me going as an athlete.”

Terri Norman

That is exactly what Norman has done, competing in the Special Olympics for the past thirteen years and now being named the 2025 Montana Athlete of the Year.

“Athlete of the Year is like one of the best things you can be in Special Olympics," Norman says.

Kyle got this recognition back in November at the state basketball tournament and has since been wearing his Athlete of the Year jacket with pride and positivity.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“It was like the most shocking thing ever," Norman says. "I was like so shocked and surprised, and it was like one of the most exciting things.”

It is fitting that this award was given at a basketball tournament since it is his favorite sport to compete in.

Norman says, “I just like getting around the court and shooting hoops."

He was chosen from over 3500 Special Olympic athletes across the Treasure State and his team and family believe it is because of his ability to lead by example.

Kyle's mother, Terri Norman, says, “Just to see him being recognized for all of the great things he does and showing that disabilities have no limits.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Tommy Benedict of Helena Halos has also been part of the Special Olympics for over a decade.

Benedict says, “I play basketball, track and field, and soccer.”

In March, Tommy represented Montana in the nation’s capital.

“That made me feel proud of how good I did,” Benedict says.

Angie Enger

Special Olympics athletes from all across the country gathered at Capitol Hill Days.

Benedict says his favorite parts of his trip to Washington, D.C. are “I got to see the Lincoln Memorial and I got to go talk to the senators.”

Kyle and Tommy are grateful for their medals and recognition, but more importantly, their friendships.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Norman says, “It is kind of fun to get to know these people, definitely get included with them, and get to hang out with them.”

And for Tommy, he says, “ My favorite part is seeing all my friends and playing with them in soccer and track.”

