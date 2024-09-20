Helena hosts 15th annual All-Breed Dog Show

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds is hosting the 15th annual All Breed Dog Show which is a collaboration between the Gallatin Kennel Club and Helena Dog Club.

The show's chairman, Curtis Freeling says, "We have some big dogs, big judges in the dog show world here in our little Helena, Montana."

For many of the pups, this show is a stepping stone to the dog world’s main event.

Freeling had a dog that won its breed category at the Westminster Dog Show. He says, "It's kind of the goal of everybody at the dog show. Just to win the breed, just to go to Westminster because that’s like our Superbowl".

The show is in its 15th year. It has brought competitors from all across the country and Canada. The show has over five hundred dogs competing, representing more than 100 of the American Kennel Club’s 201 accepted breeds.

The judges evaluate the dogs based on a written standard, including height, weight, coat color, and tail.

The wide representation in the show provides great opportunities for dog matchmaking.

"We want to collaborate because the goal is to breed better dogs and continue having healthy breeding stock. As a pet they live long healthy lives. As a show dog they look amazing," Freeling says.

For Freeling it is more than a competition, but rather a way to build community and share his love for animals.

As he puts it, "These are my pets, and I show them because I like to travel, I like to meet people, it is just a fun hobby".

The event runs through Sunday, September 22, and is free to all.

