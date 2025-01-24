Helena hosts Montana's longest-running gymnastics competition

HELENA — Balance beams, pommel horse, and uneven bars are just a few of the events that over 700 gymnasts from across the region will compete for in Helena at Montana’s longest running gymnastics meet.

Casey Hammond, a local coach and event host says, “I think it is just a great event that people keep coming back to every year.”

46 years to be exact.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Gymnasts from ages six to eighteen are eligible to compete and come from all across the state and surrounding region.

Although the kids are all about the competition they are taking away more than just medals with them.

Samantha Wiett, a gymnast from Bozeman says, “You have to be dedicated to the sport” and Harrison Hogberg of Helena says it has taught him, "to not give up”.

All gymnasts compete in every event in a rotation to give experience to the youngsters and practice to those who have been competing for a long time.

The well-roundedness of the event is something Gym 406, the event’s host believes brings more and more gymnasts and has kept the meet alive for nearly five decades.

“Some kids this is their first gymnastics meet ever and some kids they are seniors in high school and it is their last season competing in gymnastics after many many years of practice and training," Hammond says.

Although some are dusting off the chalk for the last time, they are paving the way for younger gymnasts, showing them what the sport is really all about.

Wiett says, "It means a lot to see all these gymnasts competing against each other, but we are still cheering each other on even though we are on different gyms.”

Aside from learning sportsmanship, it is a way to connect.

“It feels kinda good because I get to meet new people, talk to new people and make friends," Hogberg says.

The events will run through Sunday at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds and are open to the public with a small admission fee.

