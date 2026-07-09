HELENA — As communities across the nation mark 250 years since the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, Helena is taking part in the celebration.

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Helena joins in the nationwide Declaration of Independence celebration

“The spirit of community, civic engagement, and shared responsibility continues to shape our nation and hometown,” Callie Aschim, the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, noted.

The Declaration was adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, and just four days later, on July 8, 1776, its first public reading took place.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News An American flag billows in the wind outside the Montana State Capitol.

Members of the community took turns reading portions of the document aloud, including MTN's chief political reporter Jonathon Ambarian.

Organizers say reading the document together serves as a reminder that the ideals of liberty, equality, and self government are still relevant nearly two and a half centuries later.

“It's almost reflective and a little emotional when you have such a diverse group reading the declaration piece by piece,” Helena Mayor Emily Dean said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The City of Helena and other community partners hosted the Declaration celebration.

The city hopes this event gives people of all ages a chance to connect with American history and each other. They say gathering as a community to read the declaration is a way to celebrate the values that continue to shape the country while looking ahead to its future.

“Really an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the promises in the Declaration of Independence,” Dean said.

The event also featured local partners and community organizations, further highlighting Helena's role in the nationwide celebration. This celebration encouraged people to reflect on the country's past while reaffirming the ideals that continue to define it.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“The things that unite us are so much greater than those that can sometimes divide us," Dean said.

The local celebration is part of a nationwide effort bringing people together across all 50 states and 16 U.S. territories.