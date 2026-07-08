Helena/Lewis and Clark County dispatch center sees record-high calls on Fourth of July

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Dispatch Center call takers saw a significant increase on the Fourth of July from last year’s call volume, ranging from fireworks complaints to wildland fires sparked by fireworks.

Evan Charney, MTN News An art piece on display at the 911 communication center

This year, the 911 center received 393 calls, compared to 293 in 2025. Calls for service saw a similar trend: 286 this year compared to 182 last year, the highest volume they’ve ever had.

The Fourth of July is one of their busiest days of the year, and the call center came prepared, having staff come in on their days off and extending their shifts so the needs of the community are met.

Evan Charney, MTN News Call takers on duty at the 911 communication center

“I mean, we're all in this together,” said 911 communication center support services deputy administrator Chanel Waples. “We all share in the holiday as a community, and we'd like to keep it a fun family-driven community holiday.”

Officials say a safe Fourth of July starts with responsible choices, and they hope next year’s holiday brings more fireworks in the sky—and fewer calls to dispatch.

