Helena man accused of sexually assaulting children

Lewis and Clark Justice Court
Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 24, 2021
HELENA — A Helena man is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 16 and another under the age of 6.

Levi Winter Golie, 35, was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court.

Levi Winter Golie

According to court documents, on March 1 the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the alleged sexual assault through the Child Abuse Hotline.

When interviewed, one of the girls described multiple instances of sexual abuse.

Golie denied all accusations of sexual assault.

