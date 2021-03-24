Helena man accused of sexually assaulting children

HELENA — A Helena man is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 16 and another under the age of 6.

Levi Winter Golie, 35, was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court.

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center

According to court documents, on March 1 the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the alleged sexual assault through the Child Abuse Hotline.

When interviewed, one of the girls described multiple instances of sexual abuse.

Golie denied all accusations of sexual assault.

