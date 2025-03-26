Helena man gets life in prison for 2024 homicide

HELENA — A Helena man convicted of deliberate homicide for killing a woman last June was sentenced on Wednesday.

"This is a heinous crime,” said Judge Mike McMahon. “The circumstances, the crime committed, the impact on all family members, the victim. This is egregious."

McMahon sentenced Kenneth Greene to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will also need to pay restitution to the victim's family.

In January, Greene was convicted of murdering Bernadette Johnson. The two had previously been in a relationship.

On the evening of June 21, 2024, Johnson was dropping off her current boyfriend at La Quinta Inn and Suites, where he worked. Greene confronted Johnson and shot her in the chest with a .40 caliber pistol, killing her.

Johnson's family and friends attended the sentencing to share her story and condemn the man who took her away from them.

"She was very, very much a hard worker,” said Linda Armiko Gardipee. “She would laugh. She was a joyful person. It seemed to me like she got along with almost everybody. And for her not to be able to share that on God's green earth is a shame."

