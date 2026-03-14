Helena man sentenced to over 11 years on drug charges

A Helena man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and fentanyl has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison, that's according to a USAMT press release.

Michael Wayne Hagman received a 136-month sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Investigators say they intercepted a package with two pounds of meth headed to his home and later found large amounts of meth, fentanyl, nearly $40,000 in cash, and several firearms during a search.

Hagman admitted he was getting the drugs from a co-conspirator and selling them throughout the Helena area. The co-conspirator would sometimes front him to sell and Hagman admitted he resold the meth at higher prices to make a profit.

The U.S Attorney's office prosecuted the case with the Missouri River Drug Task force, Helena Police, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office and other agencies conducted the investigation.

