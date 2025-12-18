Alana Lake selected as Helena's new city manager

HELENA — Beginning in January, the City of Helena will have several changes in leadership with a new mayor, several new city commissioners, and new city manager, Alana Lake.

Lake was selected in a three-to-two vote.

Commissioner Sean Logan said, “I am confident that she will not only provide honest and respectful feedback to the commission, staff, and the public, but she will be responsive to hearing the same from all three of those groups.”

Jonathon Ambarian

Lake has more than a decade of military and federal law enforcement leadership, and Lake currently serves as the executive director of the Montana Public Service Commission, where she functions as the agency’s chief administrative and operational leader. She oversees more than forty personnel and manages a $6 million budget.

Commissioners Shirliff and Reed both opposed the decision, saying the process leading up to Lake’s appointment lacked transparency, something many who gave public comment also felt.

Commissioner Melinda Reed said, "This process was rushed, opaque, and deprived both commissioners and the public of the opportunity to participate and deliberate.”

MTN News

"I believe that the new commission and new mayor should be making the decision and have a say," Commissioner Andy Shirtliff said.

The recruitment process for the position, following Tim Burton's announcement of intent to retire, garnered around 85 applications, and interviews began just a month ago.

If Lake accepts the position, she will serve as city manager beginning in January.