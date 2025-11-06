Bagel Company is expanding into the old Scenic Brew location

HELENA — The Bagel Company is opening a third location where the Scenic Brew had been for the past 15 years. Scenic Brew had already sold Bagel Company bagels to their customers, so owner Erik Wood thinks it is a good fit.

"They have an amazing product and I want to continue that and serve the regulars that have been there for the last 15 years," says Wood. "I don't want to take away from what they love and enjoy, I just want to add to it."

The Bagel Company is a family business in Helena, and to help open the third store, Wood's wife, Susan is leaving her physical therapy job to go full-time.

The Woods are shooting for an early December opening date and have suggested some new menu items will come with the opening.