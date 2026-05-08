Bryant fifth graders celebrated as honorary Helena College graduates

HELENA — Friday, Bryant Elementary fifth graders were celebrated after spending the school year as honorary students at Helena College.

The students visited the campus each month throughout the year, taking part in hands-on activities across different departments.

“My favorite part was that it was just fun,” student Isaiah Lesh shared.

They explored possible career paths, worked on art and science projects, and met with college students and faculty.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Celebratory cupcakes were served to fifth graders.

To wrap up the experience, Helena College hosted a graduation ceremony recognizing the students and their transition to middle school.

Student Sylvie Hockett expressed, “I am feeling really happy and excited and ready to go forward in the year.”

School leaders say the program helps students picture themselves on a college campus and begin thinking about future opportunities in higher education.

