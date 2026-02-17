Candidate filing opens Tuesday morning for Lewis and Clark County races

HELENA — Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, candidates around Montana began officially filing to run in this year’s elections. That included those entering races in Lewis and Clark County.

This year, Lewis and Clark County races on the ballot are county commissioner for District 2, sheriff, county attorney, treasurer clerk and recorder, and justice of the peace.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton files to run for the fifth time.

The first candidate to file, just after the office opened, was sheriff coroner Leo Dutton, who has served in the position for 17 years.

“It felt great, it is something I look forward to,” Dutton shared. “This is my fifth time to be able to stand in front of the door and be the first one.”

Lewis and Clark County Deputy Chris Norris has also announced his candidacy for sheriff.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News. County commissioner Tom Rolfe files for reelection.

Three county commission candidates also filed early Tuesday morning, including commissioner Tom Rolfe, who currently holds the seat, Undersheriff Brent Colbert, and Jakob Miles with Lewis and Clark Public Health.

Commissioner Tom Rolfe was first elected in 2020. The seat is a six-year term, and he encourages voters to make their voices heard in the election.

“Our system of government works best when the most people vote, when everybody votes,” Rolfe said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Current county attorney Kevin Downs filed to run again, as well as judge Michael Swingley for justice of the peace, and Amy Reeves for treasurer clerk, and recorder, all incumbents.

All candidates are now filing for a single primary in June. If more than two candidates run for any position, the top two finishers in the primary will move on to the general election. Filing closes on March 4th.

