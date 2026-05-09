Carroll College recognizes graduates at 116th commencement

HELENA — Saturday, Carroll College celebrated the Class of 2026 at Nelson Stadium for its 116th commencement ceremony.

Three hundred eighty-one students turned their tassels and are moving on to their next phase of life after graduating from Carroll College.

“I would say just use what you learn the most with every single day you have,” Terra Stopher, a master of social work, said.

The 2026 graduating class represents 24 states and three other countries. Forty four percent of students are from Montana, with 54 percent being from out of state and 2 percent international.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Carroll College class of 2026.

One of those graduating is Carley Werthheimer, who expressed, “I am so thankful I have gotten to experience growing in my faith and becoming bold in who I am as a person.”

This year, the top major among graduates is nursing, followed by business, management, and marketing.

One nursing student shared what he is taking from Carroll. “The importance of embracing your community is huge. We live in a culture where we desire to be other people, and Carroll College has given me that,” Peter Bukowski shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

It’s a bittersweet time, as those who are graduating are moving on to the next chapter of life.

Miriam Tangen, with an anthrozoology degree, said, “Don’t forget the steps you have taken to get here, and don’t forget one step is better than no steps.”

As students around Montana graduate, we'd like to say congrats to all the grads.

