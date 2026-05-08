Carroll College's 116th commencement ceremony set for Saturday

HELENA — Carroll College's 116th commencement ceremony takes place Saturday, May 9, beginning at 1 pm in Nelson Stadium.

This year, 281 students are graduating, including both baccalaureate and master's degree recipients, representing 24 states and three other countries: Canada, Ethiopia, and Ukraine. The top represented majors are nursing, business, and marketing.

For the third year in a row, Carroll will include a Native American Honor Song at the beginning of the ceremony, performed by the Magpie Drummers and Singers, an intertribal drum group.

Dr. Alan Hansen, a communications professor, will deliver the faculty address during the ceremony. In addition, Dr. Jennifer Glowienka, Interim Co-President and President-elect, will provide the president’s address to the graduates.

The class of 2026 senior speaker will be Mr. Christopher Jack Conway of Creswell, Oregon. Conway, who is graduating cum laude with a double major in biology and a self-designed major in chemical biology, with minors in chemistry and neuroscience, was elected by his classmates to speak on their behalf.

Additionally, the college will be honoring the achievements of exceptional faculty and students with the Outstanding Teaching Award, Distinguished Scholar Award, Faculty Emeriti, Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for Outstanding Scholarship for the student(s) with the highest GPA, the Raymond G. Hunthausen Outstanding Service Award, and the Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship.

Stadium gates open at noon, and the public is welcome to attend.

Congratulations!

