Carroll recognizes faculty for excellence

Carroll College is recognizing two faculty members for excellence in teaching and research.

The college awarded Dr. Julian Nolen the 2026 Outstanding Teaching Award and Dr. John Rowley the Distinguished Scholar Award. School leaders say the honors highlight Carroll’s commitment to mentorship, scholarship and student-focused education.

Photo Credit: Carroll College Carroll's Julian Nolen honored at graduation commencement

Nolen, an assistant professor of psychology, is known for immersive lessons that bring psychology concepts into real-world settings. He has also led study abroad programs in Costa Rica and Scandinavia, giving students global learning experiences tied to wellness and human development.

Photo Credit: Carroll College Carroll's Julian Nolen honored

One student wrote, “Dr. Nolen is a professor who pours everything that he has into everything that he does… He treats each person like they are his main focus.” Another student said, “Students don’t just take Dr. Nolen’s classes, they experience them.”

Photo Credit: Carroll College Carroll's Jhn Rowley

Rowley, an associate professor of chemistry and Fulbright Scholar, has developed one of Carroll’s strongest undergraduate research programs. His work in renewable energy and solar fuel technology has earned national recognition, grants and research opportunities for students.

JonesFoto Carroll's John Rowley

College officials say both professors reflect the values of academic excellence and student mentorship that define a Carroll College education.