City of Helena mayoral candidates, 2025

HELENA — For the first time in more than two decades, there's an open race for Helena mayor, with no incumbent on the ballot. Mayor Wilmot Collins announced he won't run for a third term as mayor.

It's also the first time since 2001 that Helena is holding a municipal primary election. Five candidates filed for mayor, and only two of them will move on to the general election.

Lewis and Clark County election officials mailed out thousands of ballots on Friday. You must return your primary ballot by 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 in order for it to count.

Below, find links to our full interviews with the five mayoral candidates:

Emily Dean, a Helena city commissioner and candidate for mayor, spoke to supporters at a campaign event, Aug. 11, 2025.

Emily Dean, a current city commissioner, says the city needs someone who can build relationships to get results for the community, and she has a history of doing that.

Sonda Gaub, a candidate for Helena mayor, wants to see a crosswalk installed at the busy intersection of Broadway and Beattie Street.

Sonda Gaub, who also ran for Helena mayor in 2021, says the city needs to be more transparent and make it easier for average residents to make themselves heard.

Braxton Hudson, a candidate for Helena mayor, works as a receptionist at Associated Dermatology in downtown Helena.

Braxton Hudson, a receptionist at a dermatology clinic, says he's bringing an important perspective different from the other candidates in the race: that of an everyday worker.

Chris Riccardo, a candidate for Helena mayor and a professional ceramic artist, stands in front of some of his sculptures at Omertà Arts' gallery in downtown Helena.

Chris Riccardo, a founder of Omertà Arts, is new to politics but says, in his 30-year career in the arts community, he's learned what it takes to build partnerships and get things done.

Andy Shirtliff, a candidate for Helena mayor, walked in the Last Chance Stampede Parade in downtown Helena, July 26, 2025.

Andy Shirtliff, a current city commissioner, says Helena's next mayor needs to be an ambassador for the city, and that's why he's focused on getting out and talking to people.