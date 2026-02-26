City of Helena welcomes electric vehicle

HELENA — The City of Helena welcomed its first all-electric vehicle to the city's passenger fleet.

The vehicle will serve as part of a two-year pilot program to evaluate the performance, durability, charging infrastructure compatibility, and operational efficiency of electric vehicles in municipal use.

The city commission appropriated $60,000 from the general fund cash reserves for the project.

“Sustainability is one of the core values of the City of Helena's strategic plan, and this was a really great opportunity to work with all of our departments,” Mayor Emily Dean said.

The truck will be available for multi-departmental use, with staff collecting data to assess its suitability for long-term fleet integration.

Leea Anderson, the city’s environmental manager, noted, “In terms of sustainability, what this allows us to do is to test and pilot how EVs will work for city operations across all departments.”

The truck joins the city’s two first-generation electric vehicles: an electric car and an electric street sweeper.

