Costume and ski swaps in Helena offer families a chance to save on seasonal activities

HELENA — If you're looking for seasonal savings here in Helena, there are a couple of great opportunities to tell you about to help you save big on some of your family activities that are bound to get the kids excited.

Halloween is right around the corner, and Central Elementary School counselor Shelby Gill has a costume option for Central students.

"It helps families out because they don't have to go shopping and then it's just exciting for the kids to have the wide variety," says Gill.

The 6th annual costume swap has been going on for the past few weeks and it has come to a close, but if your Central student still needs a costume, Gill has some on hand ready to go.

As far as what’s popular this year?

"So far definitely k-pop and like ninjas and zombies ranking pretty high up there too," Gill says.

Helena has also gotten a taste of snow this last week, which means it’s the perfect time to start thinking about getting set up to hit the slopes.

This weekend at Play It Again Sports you can check out the 8th annual ski swap. Skis, boots, poles, jackets, gloves, helmets, and all the gear you might need. That’s happening Saturday October 18 and Sunday October 19 and runs from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. off Dredge Drive here in Helena.

