Crews quickly contain vehicle fire south of the airport

Car fire in Helena
MTN News - Cristian Mosqueda
Fire crews put out a vehicle fire near Helena Regional Airport.
Car fire in Helena
HELENA — Helena Fire quickly put out a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning near the commercial area to the south of the airport.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said dispatch got the call at 8:19 a.m. for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames near the intersection of Bozeman Avenue and Carter Drive.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews could be seen containing the fire. The jaws of life were used on the vehicle to gain better entry to suppress the blaze, but no one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Chambers told MTN no one was injured, and there was no further damage to nearby buildings.

