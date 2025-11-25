Crossroads Fitness to hold 43rd annual Turkey Trot fun run Thanksgiving Thursday

HELENA — Crossroads Fitness is hosting the 43rd annual Turkey Trot fun run this Thanksgiving Thursday morning. Participants will have a chance to burn some calories before they start cooking. Proceeds will go back to the local running group, Helena Vigilante Runners, an organization that promotes running in town.

The run gets started at Crossroads Fitness at 1013 Dearborn Ave at 10 A.M.. Runners can register on location or online for $10, but anyone under the age of five is free.

There will be 1K, 5K, and 10K races. After the races, bagels and fruit will be given out. There will also be drawings for free turkeys and pies.

