Dean, Reed, Rigby sworn into office in Helena ceremony

HELENA — Helena’s next mayor won’t officially begin her four-year term until Jan. 1, but she had a ceremonial start to her tenure on Monday night.

Mayor-elect Emily Dean was sworn into office at the City-County Building, by former Montana Supreme Court Justice Patricia Cotter.

In a speech, Dean said leaders are ready to open a new chapter for Helena.

“It's an opportunity to continue to build on a solid foundation and pursue innovations and creative solutions to improve Helena, to provide the best city services to our residents,” she said.

Two members of the Helena City Commission were also sworn in for their terms Monday. Melinda Reed is an incumbent starting her second term, while Ben Rigby will be new to the commission.

After the swearing-in, current Mayor Wilmot Collins handed Dean his ceremonial gavel.

Dean, 33, was narrowly elected mayor in last month’s elections. She is a former teacher and currently works as director of engagement for the Montana School Boards Association. She has served on the Helena City Commission since 2020.

Dean says city leaders will need to get right to work, with issues like the new budget cycle coming up quickly in the new year. She said her goals are to keep the commission functioning effectively and working toward residents’ long-term interests.

As part of her campaign, Dean vowed to hold regular community town halls, and she told MTN she plans to start them next month. She says it will be important to continue hearing from the public.

“Community participation and community engagement is really the lifeblood of local government,” she said. “It is the place where the rubber meets the road, and where we can see the most impact for the community that we serve. So I'm looking forward to continuing to engage with the community. If they see me out and about, stop me and let me know what you're thinking.”

A new mayor isn’t the only major change in Helena city government. The city’s also going through a transition in its top administrative position. City Manager Tim Burton is retiring as of Jan. 1. His successor, Alana Lake, plans to start work at the city later in January. Until then, city directors are expected to fill in as acting city manager.

The commission will also need to appoint someone to finish out the remaining two years of Dean’s term as commissioner. They narrowed the field of 17 applicants to five finalists:



Jenny Eck, former Montana House minority leader and former Friendship Center executive director

Julia Gustafson, organizational and community outreach coordinator for Friends of the Montana Constitution and special projects director for Gulch Distillers

Michael Hale, accounting and grants manager for the Montana Nonprofit Association and treasurer for Helena Area Community Foundation

Ben Kuiper, Montana Department of Revenue tax auditor and chair of the Helena Citizens’ Council

Logan Smith, Old Salt Co-Op festival director and events manager and former interim executive director of Bike Walk Montana

Dean said the commission will hold initial interviews with the finalists on Monday, Jan. 5.