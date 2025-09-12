Dinosaurs take over downtown for Septemberfest

The 5th Annual Septemberfest hits downtown Helena this weekend with soapbox cars, balloon sculptures, and more family fun.

The event is free, with this year's theme being Dinosaurs Take Over Downtown!

All the funds raised from this year's event will be donated back to the United Way and partner non-profits.

Event Timeline:

Friday - September 12th



4:00 PM - Balloon Exhibits Open | Soapbox Derby Car Show Kicks Off

5:00 PM - Live Music - Jasper Ave.

6:30 PM - Soapbox Derby Calcutta

8:00 PM - Soapbox Derby Car Show Ends

7:30 - 10:30 PM - Septemberfest After Party @ The Rathskeller - Music by Brett Mondie

Saturday - September 13th



11:00 AM - 1K(ish) Fun Run - Registration is OPEN! Click Here to register!

1:00 - 4:30 pm(ish) - Derby Races on 6th Ave. hill

4:30 pm(ish) - Awards Ceremony in front of Ten Mile Creek Brewery, followed by live music by Dammit Lauren!

Sunday - September 14th

