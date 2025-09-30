Downtown Helena turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HELENA — October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to honor survivors, support those currently fighting, and educate on preventative measures, something BoobieCon is doing right here in the Helena community.

“Our goal is simply to educate the community and to bring some awareness and support,” said survivor Robyn Lund.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Lund felt that support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Bozeman, and that inspired her to bring an awareness event to Helena.

“For me, it was really the first time I felt comfortable as a breast cancer survivor and I felt seen in my new body,” Lund says. “I mean, I ended up having to have a double mastectomy.”

Now, what Lund originally thought would just be a breast cancer community bar crawl has turned into a weeklong event free to all, turning downtown Helena pink.

Lund says, “We are just excited that people are willing to step and say, hey, we see you.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Breast Cancer Awareness Month displays and art pieces can be found across downtown Helena.

Building community is just part of the event. Of equal importance is education surrounding breast cancer.

“It makes me a little teary, but I had somebody reach out maybe six months ago or something, and she said, you know, I just wanted you to know that I had my first mammogram because of BoobieCon, and it was positive,” Lund said.

Resources and free events run throughout October, and you can visit this link for a full list of this week’s BoobieCon events.

