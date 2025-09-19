Efficient-heating stove tax credit set to expire at year's end; chance to save up to $2k on stove and install

HELENA — As winter gets closer, time is running out to save big on efficient heating with a federal tax credit. That tax credit could get you an about 30% savings on a wood or pellet-burning stove, venting, and installation.

The deadline to get that done is December 31st, and submitting for the tax credit is easy to do.

"You just save your receipt from us, that everything is paid for - receipt from maybe the labor, whatever you had to pay on that, and then there’s a certificate you get from the manufacturer that says that stove was certified and does meet all the standards," says Shawn Smith, President of Smitty's Fireplace Shop.

The certification proves that the stove is 75% efficient, and with that certificate and receipts, you can get up to $2,000 back.

According to Kurt Lee, owner of Fabulous Flues, they can get your stove set up and ready to burn in between two and four hours.

The benefits don't stop there. New stoves are a lot better for the environment than older models.

"An old fireplace would put out say 30-100 grams of smoke an hour, these new ones are putting out less than 2 grams, so no smoke in the air, which is a good thing," says Lee.

