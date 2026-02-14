Four HPS Boards Of Trustees positions are up for election in May

HELENA — The election season for Helena Public Schools is just around the corner and will be held on Tuesday, May 5. Four of the eight Board of Trustees seats are up for election.

Of the four seats, two represent the elementary or K-8 district on the board. Individuals in the position must be qualified to vote and live within the Helena Elementary District boundary.

The K-12 seats up for election are currently held by board chair Jennifer McKee and Linda Cleatus. These board seats are for three-year terms, and neither McKee nor Cleatus is seeking reelection. Lisa Cordingley and Keller Rigby have filed for the positions.

There is also one seat that represents the elementary district on the board up for election. Candidates will run for a one-year term.

This follows the resignation of trustee Rachel Robison last year. Trustee Keith Meyer was recently appointed to fill the open position and is seeking reelection.

Finally, the other vacancy on the ballot will be for the Wolf Creek and Trinity districts on the secondary high school board.

This seat will be a three-year term, and candidates must be qualified to vote and reside within the Wolf Creek Elementary District or Trinity Elementary District boundary.

This seat is currently held by Jennifer Walsh, and she is running for reelection.

The role of the board of trustees includes representing the community, approving and establishing educational policies, ensuring legal compliance, and approving contracts, such as the building contracts for the new school projects for recently passed bonds.

