Helena artist to give away collection of mobile art this weekend, accepting donations for charity

HELENA — Helena artist Ann Wilsnack has been making mobiles for twenty years, but now she wants to give them away this weekend.

"I’m going to be showing people around and delighted if you can take a mobile and delighted if you can donate to a good cause — and really happy if my art can make people happy," says Wilsnack.

Wilsnack's mobiles have been featured at the Holter Museum in downtown Helena. That collection was all about plastic.

"For two years, while I was waiting for the show to come up, I was making mobiles out of plastic stuff and saving plastic. And oh my gosh, every time we have a quart of milk that’s got a lid, and that’s plastic, and those things don’t recycle," says Wilsnack. "Some things recycle, but unfortunately, to some extent recycling is not really what’s happening, it’s more of a way for people to say, 'It’s ok,you can recycle it.'”

Her collection is made of a plethora of materials besides plastic. Wood, bark, seashells, metal, and glass, to name some others.

On Sunday, November 30, from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Ann is inviting the community to help her give back. You can click this link for more details.