Helena City Manager to step down at the end of the year

HELENA — Helena City manager Tim Burton announced Tuesday his intention to retire from the position at the end of the year.

Burton first served as Helena's city manager from 2000 to 2009. He was then brought on as the Interim City Manager in March 2022, following the departure of Rachel Harlow Schalk.

The Helena City Commission voted unanimously to hire him for the permanent position in March 2023.

“It has been my honor to serve the people of this community,” Burton said in the letter to the commission. “I look forward to spending more time with my family and friends, and a few more weekends up at the cabin.”

Burton also praised the work completed by the staff and commission during his tenure, including investments in infrastructure, planning, and improving the City’s ability to recruit and retain staff.

In the coming weeks, the city will begin taking steps towards recruiting a new city manager.

