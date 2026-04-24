Helena College welcomes manufacturing training advancement

HELENA — The machining and manufacturing industry is evolving every day, and thanks to support from Boeing and a partnership with Haas Automation, Helena College now offers advanced training on industry-standard equipment.

Inside Helena College’s machining lab, the future of manufacturing is already taking shape.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Students work in the machining lab at Helena College.

“It is good to practice here before you get to the real job,” student Preston Whaley said.

Students are now training on a brand-new CNC or computer numerical control machine and a collaborative robot designed to work side-by-side with humans.

Danny Farr with Haas Automation noted, “America has a workforce problem at the moment, and people think that a robot will take somebody’s job, but in reality, that person can be used in better places in the facility.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The collaborative robot works alongside students at Helena College.

The equipment mirrors what students will encounter in the workforce, giving them a head start in a field where skilled workers are in high demand.

“Having this here is going to allow the students to gain modern skills for the upcoming technology industry and be more employable and more useful,” Paul Nicholson, the CNC machining instructor, shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Inside Helena College’s machining lab, the future of manufacturing is already taking shape.

Leaders say programs like this aim to close the skills gap and keep Montana’s workforce competitive.

Amanda Northrup, senior Boeing production system leader, said, “Programs like Helena College’s CNC machining program give students valuable hands-on experience that is both critical for their career success but also the future of manufacturing.”

