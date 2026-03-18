Helena Family YMCA back on track through community support

HELENA — The Helena Family YMCA has been struggling with revenue since the pandemic and turnover in their leadership, but the community has stepped up in a big way to keep this resource that means so much to so many.

“It is an amazing place to be right now,” Helena Family YMCA COO, Ashley Callison, noted.

MTN News The YMCA logo is displayed on the gym floor.

The Helena Family YMCA was first chartered in 1889, making it the oldest YMCA in Montana, and in that time has touched a lot of lives, lives like Connie Lange and her parents.

Lange shared, “My dad, a long-term resident and stepmother, attended the Y regularly until they were in their early nineties, so they would climb the stairs up front.”

Despite facing financial struggles and not receiving COVID relief grants last year, the Y has surpassed its annual fundraising campaign goal this year already, with 152,000 dollars.

MTN News The YMCA will have donation opportunities throughout the year.

Callison said, “It is humbling to see our community cares about us as much as I care about the Y, and our families, and our seniors that we serve.”

All of the money raised goes to providing a safe and accessible place to stay fit for all ages, even providing after-school programs to dozens of families, and around 100,000 dollars in scholarships each year.

Jenna Kavajecz, a parent of a student in the after-school program, noted, “They provide confidence to kiddos, and this all keeps their brains and their bodies moving.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Students practice in the YMCA pool.

From the pool to the court and from young to old, the Y’s mission has remained constant, encouraging healthy lifestyles and connecting others.

“There are so many things to do here, and I have now developed friendships here that go outside the Y,” Lange expressed.

Although the YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign is coming to a close, donations can be made throughout the year.

