HELENA — Helena High drafting students are wrapping up the school year by launching their final exam quite literally.

Students spent seven weeks designing, building, and refining their catapults as part of a hands-on project. The only rules are that it must be powered by rubber bands and fit in a 1-by-1 inch square.

(WATCH: Helena High drafting final exam launches students into summer break)

Helena High drafting final exam launches students into summer break

“This whole project just taught you how to work in a group a lot better and to choose who you work with wisely,” HHS junior Jake Willcut said.

The challenge combines engineering, problem-solving, and creativity, with students making adjustments along the way to improve accuracy and distance.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A student tests out their handmade catapult.

HHS junior, Bruce Bentley, expressed, “Firing it definitely felt great, it was so cool, and messing around with it and getting measurements right.”

Teachers say the project gives students a chance to apply classroom concepts in a real-world setting while adding a little friendly competition to the end of the school year.

“I got into teaching mainly for the joy that makes kids have that smile on their face, and seeing kids overcome things like saying their catapult breaks,” HHS CTE teacher Jake Spearson shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Helena High drafting students are wrapping up the school year by launching their final exam.

For senior Austin Rowe, it’s a full-circle moment, with the farthest launch being his freshman year and on his last assignment at Helena High.

“I really enjoyed it when we did it freshman year, so it was cool to end it senior year, and my other one is up there from freshman year, and this just looks like a better version of that,” Rowe said.

It’s safe to say these students are wrapping up the year on a high note.

