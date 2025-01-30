Watch Now
Helena man convicted of deliberate homicide for June 2024 shooting

HELENA — A jury convicted a Helena man of murder for the June 2024 fatal shooting of Bernadette Johnson.

Kenneth William Greene was found guilty of felony deliberate homicide in Lewis and Clark District Court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the area of Prospect and N. Washington on the evening of June 21.

When police arrived they found Johnson, 42, in the driver's seat of her SUV with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Prosecutors say witnesses told investigators that a man matching Greene's description had pulled his car in front of Johnson's, exited the vehicle, and fired into the SUV before fleeing the area.

Police identified the vehicle Greene was driving, saying it was registered to Greene and Johnson.

Greene was taken into custody the following morning at Morrison Park north of Walmart, where police also recovered a handgun.

Court records say Greene and the woman had previously been in a relationship and that Greene had allegedly previously talked about hurting her.

Greene faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He will be sentenced at a future date.

