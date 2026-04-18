Helena Mineral Society celebrates 80th anniversary of Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show

The Helena Mineral Society’s annual gem, mineral and fossil show returns this weekend, celebrating its 80th year.

To mark the milestone, the society is raffling off a polished slab of Lapis Lazuli measuring 21 by 9 inches and weighing about 43 pounds.

Joey Biancone - MTN News This slab of lapis lazuli will be raffled off during the show this year. The ticket are $10 each. If you win, you must either be present during the drawing at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, pay for shipping, or arrange an in-person pickup.

The Helena Mineral Society says reaching 80 years reflects strong local support and a long-standing connection with the community.

“The 80th means we have been here an awfully long time! That in itself is amazing!” the society said. “It means the club is well supported by the local community.”

Dealers from across Montana and surrounding states will sell and showcase specimens collected from around the world.

Proceeds from the event go directly back into the community, with a focus on education and outreach.

“The main focus of the Helena Mineral Society is education,” said Sarah Hall of the Helena Mineral Society, pointing to partnerships that help fund scholarships, support geology camps and provide grants for local teachers and students.

The show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom, bringing collectors and curious visitors together to celebrate Montana’s geological heritage.

