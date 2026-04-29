Helena Public School's summer SACC program returns

HELENA — Helena Public Schools’ summer SACC program is back, offering a safe, engaging, and active environment for students entering first through sixth grade.

With more than 100 children participating daily, the program includes activities such as science, arts and crafts, reading, guest speakers, and walking field trips around downtown Helena.

Families should note that children will be walking up to a mile each way, and the program is best suited for those comfortable in an active, group environment.

Registration requires a non-refundable activity fee to secure your spot. Payment deadlines and schedule changes must be submitted in advance.

For more details, you can visit this link.

